Leap Year Day Photo Project

COLUMBIA - The Google Plus Leap Year Photo project is collecting a picture of the world on Wednesday, February 29. It's asking you to share your photo of your world. This collection will create one never before seen photographic record of what the world looked like on one specific day in time...a record that forms a kind of time capsule that people can use to look back on one frozen moment in time.

How do I get Involved?

Upload your photo to Google Plus and include the hashtag: #G+LeapYearDayProject. Additional info on the G+ Leap Year Day Project page. https://plus.google.com/102170031868537722022/posts

What should the picture be of?

...absolutely anything, as long as it meets the terms of service of Google+ The picture doesn't have to be some glorious ground-breaking event. The idea is to simply capture something going on around you at any point on that day.

Can I upload a video?

Yes you can, but try to keep it under 1 minute.

Do I need to be a professional photographer?

No, this is for anyone to partake in.

For more info, see https://plus.google.com/102170031868537722022/posts