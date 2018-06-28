Learn the Hidden Secret of Bargain Hunters

COLUMBIA - Extreme bargain hunters usually have something in common: timing. No matter what they're trying to save on, they've got it down to a science. They know specific days, even the exact time of day of when a bargain is the best. This stretching your dollar has some deal hunting secrets.

For plane tickets, the best time to book cheap airfare is 3 p.m. eastern time (that's 2 p.m. our time) on a Tuesday. That's what farecompare.com says. Monday night is when the airlines announce sales, so other airlines try to match the sales on Tuesday but it takes a few hours to get through the system.

In the grocery world, Wednesday is the beginning of the week... at least the sales week. That's also the day grocers will discount last week's goods. A local grocery manager said that's when she marks particular departments down and shop then.

When it comes to electronics, if you're skipping Black Friday, and you don't mind last years model, shop between April and the end of the Summer. Retailers get the new models into stores in April, so they want to clear the warehouse and shelves of old models.

Eat out on Tuesday. It's the slowest day of the week in restaurants and that's when the deals are offered...kids eat free or two-fer Tuesdays.

If you want a better deal on a car, head to the car lot on the last Tuesday or Wednesday of the month. That's when dealerships are getting anxious about the monthly quota. Go in the afternoon when it's slower, you'll get more undivided attention.

If you have your eye on a specific item at a big retailer like Old Navy or Kohl's, wait six weeks from when the item was introduced, that's how long it's gonna take for it to be discounted. Then hit the store on a Thursday night...that's typically the first day of a sale. If you wait until the weekend, sale items could already be picked over.

Even furniture has a shopping season. There are two months in the year...January and July. Retailers are trying to make room for new shipments that arrive in February and August.