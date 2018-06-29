Leaving No Child Behind

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Saturday, April 28 2007 Apr 28, 2007 Saturday, April 28, 2007 3:31:40 PM CDT April 28, 2007 in News

KOMU's Matt Flener documented much of the school's work to rise above low test scores. Now we see how students in one third grade classroom have rallied around a young man named Ezekiel Young.

His story shows how educators at West believe that having a model school, make it for leaving no child behind. But first, he has to get to school.

It's 8:30 a.m. and Jessica Young's day is not starting well.

"Run out of gas in front of my own house," said Young.

This isn't the first time this year her kids won't get to school on time, and for Young that's very frustrating.

Her son, Ezekiel, is in third grade. And despite what you may think when you see him acting out gun shots, Ezekiel does not want to become a military man.

"A marine biologist, a newsman," said Ezekeil after being asked what he wants to be when he grows up. "If I get fired from a newsman. I want to be a marine biologist."

Ezekiel's final destination every morning is West Boulevard Elementary School. On Friday he was getting ready to take the MAP test right after he finished pledging allegiance to the flag.

Four months ago, Zeke said the very same pledge in Vicky Stohldrier's classroom. Their first assignment of the day called for reading about our nation's government, out loud.

As he spoke of the bodies that made a famous national law, Ezekiel started falling behind.

"It's been a hard road for him," said Vicky Stohldrier.

Zeke's teacher noticed he needed special attention when he entered her classroom at the beginning of the year. He sat away from the class, distracted.

"I think with zeke, I wish I could change more," said Stohldrier.

So vicky Stohldrier wanted to get Zeke into a special education program that included intervention with his family.

"He's got a lot of emotional problems he's had to work through," Young.

Zeke's mom, scraps metal for money during the day. She made it to the tenth grade.

"I don't want him to do the same thing I did," said Young. "I don't want him to drop out and not do anything."

Ezekiel's classmates don't want him to either.

"I go step by step sometimes with him," said Kelsey Morris, third grader.

"I hope that he gets in college, and gets a degree!" said Keyia Robinson, third grader.

Each of the kids at West boulevard, not just Zeke, has hopes and dreams.  But those dreams come with obstacles.

"A lot of these kids come to schoool after not getting a good night's sleep, or sitting around the table doing homework with their family," said Denise Parker, a literary coach.

81% of kids at West Elementary qualified for free and reduced meals in 2006, because of their parents income level.  Most eat breakfast at their school desks.  And for years, the school couldn't shake a certain stigma.

"It's a view that there is chaos or something, and that's so not true," said Stohldrier.

The school now has higher paid teachers, more collaboration time and more resources to help students like Zeke succeed.

Before, teachers admit students like Zeke may have gone unnoticed.

"Having been here so long, I saw the decline," said Stohldrier. "I saw that our focus wasn't learning."

"West Boulevard has changed," said Alyssa Hawkins.

"You can say all that you want to say, but I think West boulevard is a good school," said Carlos Jones, student.

Good in attitude, appearance, atmosphere. But during its tenure as a model school, test scores have showed mixed results.

From 2004-2005, test scores in Communication Arts jumped 8%, but fell by two points in 2006 which dropped its status for annual yearly progress.

School officials are quick to put a special asterisk beside those numbers.

"From the beginning of our model school project from that September, to this December. Just this past December. We looked at what percent of our students had been with us. The whole two and half years, about 30 percent," said Vickie Robb, principal.

"The scores cannot reflect what we've done because of that turnover rate," said Stohldrier.

So school officials try to make the classroom as welcoming as possible.Knowing any student at any time could leave because of issues at home.

It's April 5th, just three days before the MAP test, and Vickie Robb's pulled Ezekiel aside.

"That was my huge goal with him when we started, that if nothing else, he was going to leave feeling better about himself, and I think he does, and yet he's learned at the same time," said Stohldrier.

"There's one thing I like the most. No, two things I like the most. Actually I like them all the most math reading and writing," Ezekiel.

Now back to April 17th. Tardy note in hand, Zeke will show how well he knows his favorite subjects on the MAP test.  In a special education classroom. While his regular class is upstairs trying to show their annual yearly progress.

Zeke's admits his progress might not show up on the state test.

"Maybe perhaps on the map, he's not going to show exactly where he's supposed to be. I could prove to them with my own assesments, my own district testing, my own record keeping, that he's not being left behind," said Stohldrier.

No child, not even Zeke at West Boulevard is left behind in the eyes of staff members. Yet in an all too familiar story for the school, Zeke won't be under the watchful eye West Boulevard staff next year. His family's moving to Fulton to be closer to his mom's work.

"I hope that those districts, wherever he moves, could continue to provide support for the family," said Stohldrier.

If Zeke's story is one of success for this model school.

"We pretty much had to start from scratch. Because he's more confident, he knows he can learn," said Stohldrier.

West Boulevard, will look forward to more students like him

"I would hope a number doesn't define you. I would hope a relationship defines you," said Robb.

"He's receiving everything that he needs," said Stohldrier.

Dr. Phyllis chase said Friday morning that West Boulevard will continue as the model school next year.

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°
3pm 97°