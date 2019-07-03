Lebanon man charged with stealing three vehicles

MILLER COUNTY - A Lebanon man has been charged with stealing three vehicles during the month of June in Miller County.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office says Austin Tabor, 23, stole each of the vehicles near Iberia.

Tabor has been charged with three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held at the Miller County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

All three vehicles have since been recovered, the sheriff's office said.