Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
LEBANON - Authorities arrested two men on Wednesday after seizing 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.
A 47-year old man from Elkland and a 43-year old man from Buffalo, Missouri were arrested as a result of a traffic stop and a search warrant for the Red Fox Motel in Lebanon. The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group also seized more than $7,000 in the search.
"This is the second significant drug arrest for methamphetamine in the last two weeks. The estimated street value of the meth in this seizure is $70,000," Sheriff David Millsap said.
Two weeks ago, the Laclede County Sheriff's Office seized approximately $20,000 in meth from a St. Robert man.
"The two drug arrest over the last couple weeks shows the amount of meth brought into the community by people who do not live here, that is why our partnership, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department, with LANEG is so important," the sheriff said.
The Lebanon Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Marine Operations, and members of DDCC Narcotics Team 9 also assisted the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and LANEG in the arrests.
