Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident

CAMDEN COUNTY- A 71-year-old woman was killed last night after her car struck a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash report said Donna Fletchall's var veered off Route AA before hitting the tree. Fletchall, who lived in Lebanon, was pronounced dead at scene by the Camden County medical examiner. She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.