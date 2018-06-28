LED Lights Becoming More Popular
COLUMBIA - While LED lights are more expensive than incandescent bulbs, they last longer and save more energy. The prices are about 50 percent more than the price of incandescent lights, but the prices are slowly dropping.
Westlake Ace Hardware manager Chris Koenig said it has already sold more LED lights than incandescent lights this season.
LED lights use 80 percent less energy than incandescent lights, and are cooler to the touch, making them less likely to burn or catch fire. LED lights are also brighter and last longer, so people don't have to change the bulbs as often.
Columbia Water and Light assistant director Ryan Williams said Christmas lights in the average household use about 500 watts of electricity for five hours, at a cost of 25 cents a day. This is the same as leaving your kitchen lights on for the same amount of time.
Some Columbia residents said they don't want to get rid of their old lights just yet, because they still work. Once they go out though, they plan to switch to LED lights.
