Lee Expressive Arts School Celebrates 20th Fall Festival

COLUMBIA - Lee Expressive Arts Elementary School celebrates its 20th Fall Festival Wednesday with a theme entitled "Barn Dance."

Kids were dressed in their Halloween costumes for the event.The day began at 9 a.m. with a parade around downtown led by Marching Mizzou. The students then returned to Lee for activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It started because we have many international students who don't understand or celebrate Halloween, and we began to turn the day into what we called the Fall Festival, celebrating and learning around the themes," said Ann Mehr, the event director.

The school has ten partners this year to provide fun education in different classrooms around a harvest theme. The partners included the MU School of Music, Ragtag, and KOPN. The day ended with a concert in the gym.