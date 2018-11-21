Lee's Summit Coach Charged with Child Porn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City soccer coach has been charged with attempting to produce child pornography.

Tammy Dickinson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said in a release Tuesday that a federal grand jury has indicted 40-year-old Joel D. White of Lee's Summit on three counts of attempting to produce child pornography. Each counts carries a sentence of at least 15 years in prison.

White, a soccer coach in Lee's Summit, is in federal custody. He's accused of trying to secretly film children as they changed clothing at his home between May 2012 and March 2013. Authorities say they found images of naked minors on his camera, which was confiscated when White was in Colorado.

A public defender assigned to represent White didn't immediately return a call for comment.