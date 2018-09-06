Lee's Summit drowning victim identified
LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - A Kansas City area teenager who drowned in a subdivision swimming pool was identified Monday.
Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Emma Maddy-Ramsey of Lee's Summit. Emergency crews responded Friday evening to a report of an unresponsive person.
Police said friends pulled the teen from the pool and onlookers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
