Lee's Summit drowning victim identified

By: The Associated Press

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - A Kansas City area teenager who drowned in a subdivision swimming pool was identified Monday.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Emma Maddy-Ramsey of Lee's Summit. Emergency crews responded Friday evening to a report of an unresponsive person.

Police said friends pulled the teen from the pool and onlookers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.