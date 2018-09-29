Lee's Summit North High Schooler Chosen to Introduce President

WARRENSBURG - President Obama's visit put not only the town on the map, but one Missouri high schooler as well.

Brian Green, a high school senior at Lee's Summit North High School, got to introduce the Commander in Chief. He said while he was nervous, he tried to enjoy the moment.

Obama joked with the audience, telling students he was glad they picked his speech over Pine Street, an area in downtown Warrensburg with local bars.

On a more serious note, he also told students they expressed the American dream and he focused his speech on how he wanted to lower the cost of higher education.