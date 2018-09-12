Lee's Summit Police Investigate Man's Body Found in Water

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - A man's body has been found in a storm water retention pond in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit. Police said in a news release that the discovery was made around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police described the victim only as a man in his late 30s to early 40s. An initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

Authorities continue working to confirm the man's identity and determine the cause of death.