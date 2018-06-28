Legal Ban on Gays in Military to be Lifted Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says the military is adequately prepared for the official lifting Tuesday of the legal ban on gays serving openly.

Press secretary George Little said Monday that the ban will end at one minute after midnight. At that time, revised Defense Department regulations will take effect, to reflect the new law that will allow gays to serve openly.

President Barack Obama signed the law last December, and in July he certified that lifting the ban will not diminish the military's ability to fight.

Little said Defense Secretary Leon Panetta would discuss the matter at a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday. The Pentagon otherwise was taking a low-key approach to the historic day. Gay rights groups, however, were preparing a series of celebrations across the nation.