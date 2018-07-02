Legalized Abortion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Anti-abortion groups are raising concerns over legislation that legalizes certified midwives. The midwifery provision was slipped into a health insurance bill passed by the Legislature. It says that despite other laws to the contrary, people certified in obstetrics by private groups can provide pregnancy-related services. Now three of the state's leading anti-abortion groups fear the language could also allow people other than doctors to perform abortions -- since those could be considered pregnancy related. Anti-abortion lobbyists are hoping to amend a clarification to another bill before the legislative session ends tomorrow.