Legally Blind Wrestler Excels On and Off the Mat

6 years 4 months 18 hours ago Sunday, February 26 2012 Feb 26, 2012 Sunday, February 26, 2012 5:49:00 PM CST February 26, 2012 in Sports
By: Todd Tumminia
COLUMBIA - Hickman High School wrestler Michael Logan continues to beat the odds and excel in wrestling. Logan was born legally blind and had a tough time playing sports like football and basketball.

He made the switch to wrestling in 6th grade and the rest is history. He finished his senior season at Hickman High School with a record of 40-13. 

Logan plans on attending Missouri State or Central Missouri next year.

Click on the video to see the story KOMU 8's Todd Tumminia did.

