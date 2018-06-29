Legends of Golf Tournament Heads to Missouri

RIDGEDALE (AP) - The Legends of Golf Tournament is headed to Missouri.

Tour officials said Tuesday the tournament will be played June 6-8 on courses at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale outside Branson.

The Kansas City Star reports it will be the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event to use a par-3 course as part of the tournament. The tournament will feature divisions for players 50-64 years old and for players 65 and older. Kansas City native Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino are among players participating.

Bass Pro Shops is the title sponsor of the tournament.

The Legends of Golf began in 1978 and has been played in Savannah, Ga., for the past 11 years, but a new sponsor was needed after Liberty Mutual's sponsorship ended last year.