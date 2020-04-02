Legislation to Help Metabolic Disorder
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation to provide more state help for children with a metabolic disorder heads to the governor's desk. The Senate gave final legislative approval to a bill calling on the state to pay for the special formula and food needed by children who have a disease known as PKU. Without the special food such children can have developmental delays. Senator Charlie Shields says the problem is many private insurance plans don't generally cover the formula beyond six years old. The legislation calls for the state to pay for the food from ages six to eighteen if family income is less than three times the poverty level. Adults could also get state help if they meet income guidelines.
