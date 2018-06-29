Legislative Committees to Meet at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Several Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City for meetings at the state Capitol.

A special House committee on government contracting scheduled a hearing Tuesday on fee offices, where Missouri motorists renew driver's licenses and vehicle registrations. Contracts to run the offices are awarded through a bidding process.

Also scheduled to meet Tuesday was a committee focusing on wages for state employees.

Republican legislative leaders are preparing for the 2013 session, in which they will hold veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate.