Legislative Session Ends Today, Some Bills Remain

COLUMBIA - Today is the last day of the legislative session in Missouri.

A few bills that could come up today include the possible expansion of the crime of child abuse to include shaking, kicking or pushing a child.

Another bill would require all cats and dogs to have a rabies vaccintion.

Another would void Obamacare in Missouri. Voiding Obamacare is a filibuster topic.

The session ends tonight at 6 p.m.