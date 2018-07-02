Legislative Session Wraps Up

JEFFERSON CITY - This week Governor Jay Nixon will start reviewing bills that passed during the legislative session that ended Friday.

Nixon has already vetoed legislation to change worker's compensation and workplace discrimination laws. Lawmakers also did not come to an agreement to change the state's teacher tenure system. The failed proposal would've made teacher performance the main factor when deciding who to let go. The Senate debated the issue, but did not vote on the issue on the last day of session.

One legislative act Nixon does have on his desk is a new health care proposal. The bill will make it so no employer could be forced to provide health insurance for acts that violate their ethical or religious beliefs. These acts include contraception, abortion, and sterilization. Nixon has less than two weeks to veto or sign the bill. If it goes unsigned, it passes as Missouri law.