Legislator loses duties after Trump assassination Facebook post

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.

Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders on Tuesday rescinded all of the committee assignments of Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. That comes as the St. Louis area lawmaker has resisted calls to resign for posting a Facebook comment last week that said: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the statement and has since apologized. But Missouri's Republican governor and lieutenant governor have said senators should oust her from office if she doesn't resign.

She had been a member of nine legislative committees. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Minority Leader Gina Walsh rescinded those assignments.

Expulsion from office would require a two-thirds vote.