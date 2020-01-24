Legislators discuss the University of Missouri's future

COLUMBIA - Boone Countuy legislators will meet with the public on Thursday to discuss how this session will affect the University of Missouri.

The Boone County Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association is hosting the 18th Annual Legislative Forum on Higher Education. It expects 51 people to attend, not including university Presdient Choi and Chancellor Cartwright. University alumni, staff, students, and administrators registered to spend a night hearing how the delegation's decisions will affect them.

The event's coordinator, Wally Pfeffer, says Eunice Perry-Harris created this forum after the state decreased the school's funding. The budget has remained a big part of the discussion since then.

"We get new faces over the last 18 years, but the issues are really pretty constant," he said.

The university's budget is tied closely to the state. Pfeffer said legislators will likely discuss how the state can help Mizzou accomplish its goals.

"This is an opportunity to visit one on one with their legislatures, hear from them about what's going on in terms of budget, other issues that might be important to the university," he said.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Grand Cru. Pfeffer does not anticipate a cancelation.