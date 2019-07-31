Legislature Agrees to Fully Fund Utilicare

1 decade 2 years 5 months ago Wednesday, February 07 2007 Feb 7, 2007 Wednesday, February 07, 2007 8:04:09 PM CST February 07, 2007 in News

That program is Utilicare, and Gov. Matt Blunt has made it a priority for two years in a row.

The Missouri legislature recently passed a bill that would fully fund the program.

On Wednesday, Blunt thanked the legislature for its quick action.

"I'm happy to announce that because of our legislative leaders and strong support in the legislature, Utilicare will be fully funded again this year," Blunt said.

Families whose income is less than $25,000 a year and couples whose income is less than $16,000 a year qualify for the Utilicare program.

More News

Grid
List

Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
COLUMBIA - One teen is injured after being struck by a car while riding his bike. According to the... More >>
58 minutes ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:33:05 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
COLUMBIA - The Montgomery County Prosecutor filed charges against a man Sunday after deputies said he tried to set a... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:26:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
COLUMBIA - Chlorinated water from Albert Oakland Aquatic Center leaked into Bear Creek and killed fish, according to the Department... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:16:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery center will open for three days, in Boone County, starting Wednesday. The purpose... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:33:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors charged a man with child molestation and two other people with child endangerment and drug... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri to... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge over Route 63 is now open. Crews closed the overpass... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
COLUMBIA - A recent investigation in Chicago found some wealthy parents have been giving up guardianship of their children during... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a 37-year-old Branson woman has been... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store
Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store
MEXICO - The Audrain County prosecuting attorney charged James Johns and Taylor Stout with animal abuse by torture on Monday.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:57:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories

State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County
State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County
JEFFERSON CITY- Officials with the Missouri House of Representatives confirmed Tuesday afternoon the passing of State Rep. Rebecca Roeber from... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories

Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued its ruling Tuesday in a case over whether graduate students... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:46:23 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County's new top executive... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County woman was hit by a car and injured near State Capitol complex on Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU professor says second Democratic debate to "make or break" candidates
MU professor says second Democratic debate to "make or break" candidates
COLUMBIA – The second round of the democratic debates starts Tuesday night and it’s many candidates' last chance to make... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:32:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
Family remembers Army veteran found dead near I-70
COLUMBIA – The family of Glen O’Neal held a press conference on Monday to talk about the 39-year-old's life. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 7:20:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News

Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements
Missouri tightens Legionnaires' reporting requirements
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are tightening the requirements for reporting the severe form of pneumonia known... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 Monday, July 29, 2019 3:19:00 PM CDT July 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3pm 81°
4pm 81°
5pm 81°
6pm 80°