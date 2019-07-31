Legislature Agrees to Fully Fund Utilicare
That program is Utilicare, and Gov. Matt Blunt has made it a priority for two years in a row.
The Missouri legislature recently passed a bill that would fully fund the program.
On Wednesday, Blunt thanked the legislature for its quick action.
"I'm happy to announce that because of our legislative leaders and strong support in the legislature, Utilicare will be fully funded again this year," Blunt said.
Families whose income is less than $25,000 a year and couples whose income is less than $16,000 a year qualify for the Utilicare program.
