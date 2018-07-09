Legislature Approves Patient Protections for Mental Health Facilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lawmakers approve protections for residents in Missouri mental health facilities. The House voted 147-to-0 today to send the legislation to the governor. The measure changing mental health laws follows many of the recommendations made by special panels created after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last year on problems in the mental health system. The legislation requires employees and medical personnel to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect. Clergy members are specifically exempted from the mandatory reporting. It would also make public final reports of substantiated abuse and neglect. It creates the crime of "vulnerable person abuse." The most serious cases would be a Class A felony, which could carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
