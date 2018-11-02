Legislature budgets nearly $1 billion for state property

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Legislature has authorized nearly $1 billion for maintaining state property and constructing new buildings.

The spending plan sent to the governor Thursday calls for about $250 million for higher education institutions. That including $5 million toward constructing Glass Hall at Missouri State University and nearly $10 million for autism centers at the University of Missouri and Truman State University.

The Department of Natural Resources would be prohibited from using the money to add more than 20 acres at a time to an existing state park.

Appropriations Chairman Sen. Kurt Schaefer said the department needs more oversight after bypassing the Legislature to buy land for two state parks.

Budget Chairman Rep. Tom Flanigan said the limit shouldn't interfere with the department's current operations.