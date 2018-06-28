Legislature May Apologize for Slavery

This explains El-Amin's reasoning behind House Resolution 26 which apologizes for Missouri's role in slavery more than 150 years ago. The house committee on urban issues met at Lincoln University instead of the capitol to talk about this historic bill. For El-Amin, the bill begins the healing process.

"...Not only does it begin a dialog, a dialog in essence which will bring us together," said El-Amin.

However, some legislators feel an apology is not the final step.

"This is the first step ... its not the solution," said Rep. Jamilah Nasheed.

I think that there needs to be reparations on the impact of slavery.

In the end, El-Amin still believes this resolution will go leaps and bounds in healing the scars caused by slavery in Missouri.

"We have an opportunity to lead this nation as we did at the forefront of accepting slavery, you know we can be at the forefront of like yeah, were wrong," said El-Amin.

The resolution has more than forty co-sponsors which are made-up of both republicans and democrats. The state of Virginia passed a similar resolution, but it stopped short of an actual apology, so Missouri may be the first state to issue a formal apology for its role in slavery if the bill passes.