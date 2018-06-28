Legislature passes civics, CPR requirements for high school
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri students would have to take CPR training and pass a civics exam before graduating high school under proposals that have cleared the Legislature.
Lawmakers voted Tuesday to require high school students to answer 100 questions similar to those on the U.S. citizenship test. The questions could be included in other tests that cover American history and government institutions.
Students would also have to take 30 minutes of training in CPR and first aid for choking as part of their health or physical education classes.
The proposals now go to the governor for approval.
