Legislature Sends 2013 Budget to Gov. Nixon's Desk

8 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 10 2012 May 10, 2012 Thursday, May 10, 2012 1:42:00 PM CDT May 10, 2012 in News
By: Garrett Bergquist
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - After a process that included a week of contentious cross-chamber negotiations, both houses of the Missouri General Assembly sent the state's 2013 budget to Gov. Nixon's desk Thursday.

The House had little debate except for the bill appropriating money for the Department of Social Services. This bill was the largest of the 14 bills containing next year's budget, accounting for more than $8 billion of the $24 billion budget. More than one member of the house said the bill did not do enough to address shortcomings in the state's social services.

The budget's provisions include:

  • A 2 percent pay raise for any state employee making $70,000 a year or less. According to the Associated Press, nearly 97 percent of the state's employees would be eligible for this raise.
  • An additional $3 million for higher education distributed to regional universities such as Southeast Missouri State. Neither the University of Missouri nor Missouri State University would benefit from this amount.
  • A $3 million cut to a program that covers blind persons who don't qualify for Medicaid. The house initially voted to eliminate the $28 million program in March.
  • A funding formula for veterans homes

Speaking at the start of the budget debate, house budget committee chair Rep. Ryan Silvey, R-Kansas City, said he believed the 2013 budget was "the most transparent in decades." Rep. Sara Lampe, D-Springfield, said while the budget proposal was good, there was work she felt still needed to be done. For example, Lampe said she was glad to see state workers get a pay raise, but cautioned that reductions in the state workforce were forcing fewer workers to do more.

Representatives from both parties said they were proud of the work house Silvey had done. Lampe said she thought Silvey did an excellent job of getting input from both parties during the conference committee process. Rep. Timothy Jones, R-Eureka, said he would miss Silvey's leadership on the committee. Silvey is running for the Missouri Senate in 2012.

Silvey and Rep. Chris Kelly, D-Columbia, said they were proud of the work their fellow committee members and staffers had done. Kelly said he believed this was the hardest budgeting process he'd ever seen.

Other members of the house disagreed. Rep. Mary Still, D-Columbia, said in a statement the budget was a "recipe for mediocrity," citing a $429 million shortfall in K-12 funding and a $9 million reduction in early childhood education grants.

The 12 budget bills passed Thursday join two others which did not go through the conference committee on Gov. Nixon's desk. Gov. Nixon signed one of those bills, which deals with supplemental expenses, on April 30.

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
COLUMBIA — After COVID-19 caused Rainbow House to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year, a mid-Missouri couple took it... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:31:37 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Editor's note: Vivek H. Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States and is the author of... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:23:26 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MO Labor Dept. reinstates work search requirements
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MO Labor Dept. reinstates work search requirements
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
COLUMBIA—The topic of police reform dominated the public comment portion of Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 10:00:44 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance
Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the mandatory mask ordinance Monday night. The order will go... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 12:46:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Community comes together for vigil after double homicide
Community comes together for vigil after double homicide
COLUMBIA -The community came together Monday night to remember victims of a double homicide . People came together in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 10:23:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 7:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Parson signs massive public safety bill to address violent crime
Parson signs massive public safety bill to address violent crime
JEFFERSON CITY —Gov. Mike Parson will sign an omnibus bill that increases prison sentences and eliminates probation for certain violent... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Columbia police detain 16-year-old in connection with double homicide
Columbia police detain 16-year-old in connection with double homicide
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested a 16 year old boy in connection to a shooting that resulted in a... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

MU taps Maryland administrator as next vice chancellor for advancement
MU taps Maryland administrator as next vice chancellor for advancement
COLUMBIA — A University of Maryland administrator and head of fundraising will be MU's next vice chancellor for advancement,... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 5:25:36 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

More contact tracers trained, but Boone County still needs more
More contact tracers trained, but Boone County still needs more
COLUMBIA —The Columbia/Boone County Health Department trained 15 city employees in contact tracing Monday. But the county is still at... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 4:50:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Cole County Free testing event hosted by Missouri National Guard
Cole County Free testing event hosted by Missouri National Guard
JEFFERSON CITY - A free community COVID-19 testing event will be held July 7-9 in Cole County at the former... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 4:39:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Patrick Mahomes signs 10 year extension with Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes signs 10 year extension with Kansas City
KANSAS CITY- Patrick Mahomes has signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. This new contract will keep... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 4:11:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Two charged after assault on Belle man
Two charged after assault on Belle man
BELLE —Police charged two suspects with assault Monday after a man was found with serious injuries. Police arrested 21... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Macon County cases linked to revival
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Macon County cases linked to revival
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Infectious disease doctor talks face masks
Infectious disease doctor talks face masks
COLUMBIA - Emotions over mask-wearing mandates are high. KOMU spoke to MU Health Care infectious disease doctor, Dr. Christelle Ilboudo,... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Laurence Bowers hosts largest camp to date while following COVID guidelines
Laurence Bowers hosts largest camp to date while following COVID guidelines
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri basketball star Laurence Bowers kicked off his sixth annual basketball camp on Monday with the largest... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 12:59:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 92°
2pm 91°
3pm 91°
4pm 91°