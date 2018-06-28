LEGO Grant Winners Hold Kids Event

COLE COUNTY - The winners of a LEGO education grant hosted a showcase event at the Cole County Fairgrounds Thursday.

S and L Robotics, a 4-H robotics team, is a group of boys and girls with a passion for robotics based in Holts Summit. They meet every week to work on robots.

The group was the recipients of $1300 worth of LEGOS through a LEGO education grant this year. Only 100 LEGO grants are available nationwide.

After receiving the grant, the robotics team must host community events throughout the year featuring LEGOs.

"As a team, one of the things we want to do is community service and reach out to kids and get them started in robotics and science," said Annette Alberts, the event's organizer.

Three of Alberts' children are on the robotics team.

The event featured buckets of LEGOs with which kids could build. Members of S and L Robotics also got to show off their latest creations.