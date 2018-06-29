Lending a Helping Hand--from Prison

The Fulton Sanitary Landfill has been the city's permanent home for garbage since 1978. But, a recent increase in trash means more work at the landfill.

So, Manager J.C. Miller wants to hire four extra workers--from the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.

"What it is, it's going to be where they're actually going to be getting released in a short time," explained Miller. "This is actually getting them prepared for getting them back into the workforce on their release."

The landfill has five workers who pick up the equivalent of at least a truckload of loose litter a day. Fulton's growth in the past couple of years has led to a tremendous increase in the amount of trash. The landfill took in 18,503 tons in 2004, then jumped to 20,855 tons in 2005, an increase of nearly 10 tons of trash each day.

Miller said the additional workers could do everything from putting together trash bins to picking up loose litter. Fulton Police Chief Steve Meyers noted other cities have hired inmates for similar work.

"I think it's going to be good for both entities here, both the city and the institution," Meyers added, "and will give them a little more community involvement."

The Department of Natural Resources requires all landfills to remove litter from around their sites. Fulton's landfill passed its last state inspection in November of 2005.