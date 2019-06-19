Lengthy Standoff Ends With Arrest Of Missouri Man

6 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 23 2012 Nov 23, 2012 Friday, November 23, 2012 8:38:10 AM CST November 23, 2012 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is in custody after a 10-hour standoff with police.

St. Charles police were called to a home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A relative told police that after a domestic dispute, the suspect went into the basement with a rifle. He refused to come out when officers arrived.

The St. Charles Police Special Response Team brought in negotiators, but the suspect stopped responding about five hours later. Police then used tear gas to try and force the suspect to come out.

Police entered the home around 7:20 p.m. and found the suspect in a storage space of the basement. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the scuffle with police.

Formal charges have not been filed.

 

More News

Grid
List

Cooper's Landing hopes to partially reopen by July 4th
Cooper's Landing hopes to partially reopen by July 4th
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is projected to partially reopen in time to celebrate July 4th. Flood clean up efforts are... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:28:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Man charged in threat to kill all gays at St. Louis Pride
Man charged in threat to kill all gays at St. Louis Pride
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill "every gay person"... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:45:00 AM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him
Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri sheriff has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff next... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:36:14 AM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Man sentenced in stabbing death of Sedalia woman in 2018
Man sentenced in stabbing death of Sedalia woman in 2018
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced in the stabbing death of a woman in Sedalia.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:17:00 AM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Woman trapped in St. Louis jail stairwell for 2.5 days
Woman trapped in St. Louis jail stairwell for 2.5 days
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman was trapped in a St. Louis jail stairwell for more than two... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:04:46 AM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Insurance process begins in Brunswick
Insurance process begins in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK - SEMA returned to Brunswick today to continue its training for flood damage assessment. KOMU spoke with multiple... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:48:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Holt's Summit Ward 2 Alderman election finalized without coin toss
Holt's Summit Ward 2 Alderman election finalized without coin toss
HOLTS SUMMIT - Chris Redel is the new Ward 2 Alderman for Holts Summit. The initial election took place... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 11:26:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 10:07:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in Weather

Camdenton house fire under investigation
Camdenton house fire under investigation
CAMDENTON - The cause of a house fire is under investigation after crews battled flames in Camdenton Tuesday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 8:52:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Reward increased for information on injured pit bull
Reward increased for information on injured pit bull
COLUMBIA - A cash reward has been increased for anyone with information on an injured three-month-old pit bull in St.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Disaster recovery summit focuses on resilience and relief
Disaster recovery summit focuses on resilience and relief
COLUMBIA - A research summit on disaster relief and recovery comes at a "fortuitous time," according to one of the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 6:17:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City
World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Police are searching for two people after discovering graffiti on the National World War I Museum and... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40
MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40
COLUMBIA – A major river crossing in Howard County opened Tuesday as flood waters receded. The Missouri Department of... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:38:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Witness describes car crashing through wall and into pool
UPDATE: Witness describes car crashing through wall and into pool
GRAVOIS MILLS - A 93-year-old woman told police she blacked out before driving through the front door and into the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Juneteenth Water Fight is coming to Columbia
Juneteenth Water Fight is coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The organizer of a water gun fight says he wants to address a serious issue in a fun... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:58:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Higbee Senior Center to close
Higbee Senior Center to close
HIGBEE - The Higbee Senior Center will close its doors in 10 days. The board of directors said it can... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:35:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Hartsburg residents: Sewage spilling into yards during flood repairs
Hartsburg residents: Sewage spilling into yards during flood repairs
HARTSBURG - Some people in Hartsburg say their yards are steeped in sewage after crews worked on a flood-clogged line.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Kansas boy survives 10-inch knife to the face
Kansas boy survives 10-inch knife to the face
KANSAS CITY - Doctors say a 15-year-old boy from Kansas City who fell onto a 10-inch knife is extremely lucky.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
3pm 74°
4pm 71°
5pm 75°
6pm 74°