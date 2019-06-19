Lengthy Standoff Ends With Arrest Of Missouri Man
ST. CHARLES (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is in custody after a 10-hour standoff with police.
St. Charles police were called to a home at 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A relative told police that after a domestic dispute, the suspect went into the basement with a rifle. He refused to come out when officers arrived.
The St. Charles Police Special Response Team brought in negotiators, but the suspect stopped responding about five hours later. Police then used tear gas to try and force the suspect to come out.
Police entered the home around 7:20 p.m. and found the suspect in a storage space of the basement. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the scuffle with police.
Formal charges have not been filed.
