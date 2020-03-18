Lennon joins petition to reschedule municipal election

COLUMBIA - Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon has joined election authorities in 45 counties in the Western Appellate District of Missouri in petitioning to move the April 7 municipal elections to June 2 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is our mission to ensure the integrity of Boone County elections and the safety of all of our voters and election judges," Lennon said in an email. "We've been working through contingency plans and available options to ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot while following the recommendations of the CDC with regard to COVID-19."

Voters in the municipal election will elect First and Fifth ward representatives to the Columbia City Council and choose three Columbia school board members from among four candidates. Town trustees, aldermen and school board members in smaller districts also will be elected. Three incumbent members of the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees also are seeking election to new terms.

If approved, absentee voting would continue throughout the weeks leading up to June 2, and the last day a voter could ask for a ballot to be mailed to them would be May 20.

"As it stands, we are doing our best to continue to work toward an April 7 election just in case this is not approved," Lennon wrote.

Lennon thinks that the petition will be filed this week and that the court will expedite its ruling.

Lennon said the average age of Boone County election judges is 59, so her office is taking measures to ensure safety for them, as well as voters, regardless of when the election is held.

Lennon said they will be issuing gloves and disinfectant wipes at all polling locations. Her office has also taken similar measures for in-person absentee voting, wiping down voting machines hourly.