Leonard and Avilez Compete at Nationals

MARSHALL, MO -- Missouri Valley College men's cross country runners Junior Matt Leonard and Junior Alex Avilez competed at the NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Washington on Saturday.



The pair qualified for the National meet thanks to their performances at the Heart of America Athletic Conference meet held earlier this month in Lamoni, Iowa. The National meet took place at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.



Leonard finished in a time of 27:03, placing 203rd, and Avilez finished in a time of 27:47, placing 260th. In all, 320 runners took part in the men's National meet Saturday.