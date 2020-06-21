Leonard Charged With Shooting At A Police

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man is charged with shooting a police at a house where a suspected methamphetamine lab exploded Wednesday. 31-year-old Bryan Leonard faces three counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest. He's being held at the Platte County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond. Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says charges related to the suspected meth lab could come later. He says a 25-year-old woman also taken into custody hasn't been charged. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. The house was in northern Kansas City, near Riverside. Officers were there on a tip about stolen construction materials and a meth lab.