Leonard Charged With Shooting At A Police
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man is charged with shooting a police at a house where a suspected methamphetamine lab exploded Wednesday. 31-year-old Bryan Leonard faces three counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest. He's being held at the Platte County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond. Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says charges related to the suspected meth lab could come later. He says a 25-year-old woman also taken into custody hasn't been charged. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. The house was in northern Kansas City, near Riverside. Officers were there on a tip about stolen construction materials and a meth lab.
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is urging school districts to remove police officers from... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Kansas City-area brothers have pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud oil and gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Deputies arrested Qazi Khurram Hassan of Columbia for possession of child pornography, according to a Facebook post from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- For neighbors who live near the scene of Saturday's early morning shooting, they said there are many unanswered questions.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (KSDK-TV) - Last week, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens filed paperwork to run for an unspecified statewide office... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Although Danielle Cundiff couldn't see her father in person Sunday, she was able to surprise him for Father's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Officials say approximately 600 patient medical marijuana licenses have been issued to applicants with an unauthorized physician signature.... More >>
in
(CNN) - From meats to vegetables, U.S. health officials are warning people to avoid some foods for various reasons, including... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday's shooting at Douglass Park was an isolated incident that happened hours after the Juneteenth Celebration ended. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Rainy weather could not dampen spirits in Boonville on Saturday. Neighbors from across the town of nearly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of life, and the theatre stage is no exception. As many in-person... More >>
in
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA- Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz.Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product due to the potential that may... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested one suspect in relation to the shooting that took place at Douglass Park Friday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Portions of sidewalks on East Broadway and Hitt Street will be closed because of construction work. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person is injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Douglass Park on Friday night. "At... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of locals gathered at Douglass Park to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday afternoon. The Red, Black &... More >>
in