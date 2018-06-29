Leonard Picks Up Second Track and Field Award

MARSHALL, MO -- Missouri Valley College Viking track and field student-athlete picked up weekly Heart of America Athletic Conference award Monday. Senior Jon Leonard was named the Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

Leonard claimed his second-straight weekly award after a strong showing at the Washington University (Mo.) Invitational. He tallied 5,165 points in the decathlon while also logging a time of 15.22 in the 110m hurdles for a fifth place finish.

Leonard will represent the conference in the running for the weekly NAIA Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, which will be announced no later than Wednesday afternoon.

The Viking outdoor track and field teams will be in action Saturday in the Northwest Missouri State University Open in Maryville, Missouri.