Les Bourgeois celebrates its 30th year being open

ROCHEPORT - A mid-Missouri winery celebrated 30 years of being open for business at all of its locations Saturday.

Les Bourgeois Vineyards held a birthday party where guests enjoyed live music and cupcakes. Kids could get their faces painted. The founder signed wine bottles. The event also had giveaways and a dunk tank.

The festivities began at at 3 p.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m.

The owners and the founder wrapped up with a presentation and tribute to the founder.

"I mean 30 years is a long time and we've had a long beautiful ride," Curtis Bourgeois said. "This is just a day to celebrate that experience and to be thankful and grateful to the community and the people that made it possible for us."

The winery announced a limited release of three new wines in honor of its 30th year of business that will only be available at Les Bourgeois locations.