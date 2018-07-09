Let the Fever Rage

The excitement of Friday Night Football may end after a fourth quarter touch down but fans can re-live the excitement all season on KOMU.com. This year you'll be able to see extended game highlights on KOMU.com's Friday Night Fever website. You'll also be able to see the complete Friday Night Fever show.

"Scores will be on there, we'll have extended highlights. It's much more than just the few minutes on TV that we cram all of that information into. You can have it at your finger tips for as long as you like," said Chris Gervino, KOMU Sports director.

You can also check out our Pig Skin Predictions each week with Friday Night Fever:Opening Drive. It's your first chance for members of the KOMU sports team to give you a peek into the week's big games.

High school football is an obsession in so many communities. You can find football sites across the country giving fans a chance to enjoy the competition in many different ways. KOMU's Friday Night Fever covers more than 35 games each week with the complete schedules on KOMU.com. You'll also be able to show your school spirit and vote for play of the week.

"Play of the Week was a real fun feature that we did last year, very popular so it's a lot of viewer and user input, if you will. And don't forget KOMU Mobile, you can get your scores on that as well. We've got all sorts of ways to get Friday Night Football coverage out to people all over the area," Chris explained.

To get your teams score on your cell you can use your mobile browser and go to KOMU Mobile, scores will be updated every Friday night as they come in. KOMU covers the most games and the most teams of any station in the area.

We'll be live from Boonville High School where the Pirates take on Grain Valley. You can stay up to date on your area teams by visiting komu.com/fnf and tuning in Friday night at 10:15.