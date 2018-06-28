Letter Carrier Delivers Christmas With a Smile

COLUMBIA - The final days before Christmas are the busiest for United States Postal Service mail carriers, with delivery numbers estimated in the billions. Cary Burnett has worked as a carrier for five years, and includes Westwinds Court in Columbia on his daily route. He knows the neighborhood well, even the four-legged residents who always get a treat from Burnett.



"It's very hard at Christmas time, but its a lot of fun. I love doing it," said Burnett.



The weather has been especially cold this December, but Burnett doesn't slow down for anything. He says he would much rather work outside than behind a desk.



"We have our snow boots. And we do have our ice cleats, so we can get around in all this weather."



With all the extra mail heading to the North Pole this month, Burnett promises a timely delivery.



"One of the most fun things I do get at Christmas are letters to Santa Claus," said Burnett.



With a wink, he adds, "I'll be sure to pass them along to the right folks."

