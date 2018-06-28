Letter Carrier Delivers Christmas With a Smile
COLUMBIA - The final days before Christmas are the busiest for United States Postal Service mail carriers, with delivery numbers estimated in the billions. Cary Burnett has worked as a carrier for five years, and includes Westwinds Court in Columbia on his daily route. He knows the neighborhood well, even the four-legged residents who always get a treat from Burnett.
"It's very hard at Christmas time, but its a lot of fun. I love doing it," said Burnett.
The weather has been especially cold this December, but Burnett doesn't slow down for anything. He says he would much rather work outside than behind a desk.
"We have our snow boots. And we do have our ice cleats, so we can get around in all this weather."
With all the extra mail heading to the North Pole this month, Burnett promises a timely delivery.
"One of the most fun things I do get at Christmas are letters to Santa Claus," said Burnett.
With a wink, he adds, "I'll be sure to pass them along to the right folks."
"It's very hard at Christmas time, but its a lot of fun. I love doing it," said Burnett.
The weather has been especially cold this December, but Burnett doesn't slow down for anything. He says he would much rather work outside than behind a desk.
"We have our snow boots. And we do have our ice cleats, so we can get around in all this weather."
With all the extra mail heading to the North Pole this month, Burnett promises a timely delivery.
"One of the most fun things I do get at Christmas are letters to Santa Claus," said Burnett.
With a wink, he adds, "I'll be sure to pass them along to the right folks."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in