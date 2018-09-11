Letter Carriers Spread the Word about Hunger

COLUMBIA - Local letter carriers will be at the corners of Broadway and Providence Road, Stadium and Providence Road, and Bernadette Street and Stadium Boulevard Friday evening to get the word out about the 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive.

The letter carriers and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri have partnered up for the food drive. To donate, place non-perishable food items in a bag and place in your mailbox by nine a.m. Saturday morning.