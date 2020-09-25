Letter coming to more than 150K Missourians who may be eligible for stimulus payment

ST. LOUIS — The Internal Revenue Service released a state-by-state breakdown of people who will be receiving letters asking them to check whether they’re eligible for an Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS will mail letters to people who aren’t required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for a payment. The letter urges recipients to visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool on IRS.gov before the Oct. 15 deadline to register for a payment.

The IRS will mail letters to nearly 9 million people throughout the country. In Missouri, 159,077 people will receive a letter and 309,972 in Illinois will receive one.

"The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments."

The letters are part of a final stage of the IRS’s outreach and public awareness campaign on the economic payments that began in March, according to a press release.

So far, more than 7 million people have already used the non-filers took to register for a payment.

The letters will be delivered from an IRS address and will be sent to people who haven’t filed a return for 2018 or 2019.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child, the release said.

The IRS said receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility. You’re likely eligible for a payment if you:

Are a U.S. citizen or resident alien

Have a work-eligible Social Security number

Can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, visit IRS.gov and click on "Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs."