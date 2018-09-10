Levee Explosion Set for Thursday

WYATT, Mo. (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers now plans its final blast of the Birds Point levee in southeast Missouri for 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Corps intentionally breached the levee along the Mississippi River Monday night to relieve pressure on the floodwall at Cairo, Ill., and elsewhere nearby on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. That initial blast allowed water into 130,000 acres of Missouri farmland.

About 100 homes were evacuated. Two subsequent explosions are necessary on the southern part of the levee to allow the water to flow back out. The blast on Thursday is the last of the three.