Levee Project Breached

Members of the Sierra Club don't think the levee should be built. In fact, they think it will do far more harm than good. The Sierra Club doesn't want the area around Jefferson City Memorial Airport to flood any more than the Army Corps of Engineers do.

"We think there are better ways to do it than to simply build a massive levee, which would cause additional flooding in the city of Jefferson City," Ken MidKiff, member of Sierra Club said.

There are two proposed designs for the levee, which would be 4.7 miles long and up to 23 feet high. Both designs include the airport in the protected area. The Sierra Club says the Corps has not done enough research into the cumulative effect Missouri river levees have had.

"The damage done to the Missouri River over the years by the US Army Corps of Engineers is essentially ignored."

The judge's opinion says the corps must complete a study of the cumulative and secondary effects from the Missouri River levees before beginning construction on this one. A spokesman from the Department of Justice, which is representing the Army Corps, says the department is reviewing the opinion, and has no other comment at this time.

After the corps completes the study of the levees' cumulative effects, they may still decide to build the levee. However, part of the land involved in the proposed area was purchased using FEMA money. An attorney representing the Sierra Club says that land can legally only be used for flood storage, not building projects like a levee. If the corps does attempt to build the levee after their study, the Sierra Club plans to oppose the project on those grounds.