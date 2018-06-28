Levin Settles Up with Bond on World Series Bet

WASHINGTON - It was payback time today for a World Series bet between Senator Kit Bond and Michigan Senator Carl Levin. Bond won the friendly wager when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers in five games. So Levin treated Bond's staff to platters of Michigan-made Kowalski sausages and a variety of Michigan wines. He even threw in a frozen duck. Bond said he thought it was great the World Series was held in "the real world and not on the coasts." The championship was the first for St. Louis since 1982. If the Cardinals had lost to the Tigers, Bond would have treated Levin and his staff to Super Smokers St. Louis-Style BBQ and Budweiser beer.