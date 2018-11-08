Lew Stoerker Memorial Dedicated at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park

COLUMBIA - A plaque in memory of Lew Stoerker was dedicated Saturday at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Stoerker was instrumental in raising money for the park after his daughter died in in 1961. Stoerker was a teacher at the University of Missouri and started what was called then, Caralew Memorial Park. The park changed its name eventually to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

There was already a plaque in memory of his daughter, Carol, at the park but nothing to commemorate Stoerker. Dorothy Stoerker wanted something at the park to remember her husband who helped start the park. Today a bronze plaque on a rock was dedicated next to Carol's.

Dorothy along with her two sons was in attendence at the service.