LGBT Organization Rallies for Rights

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri- based LGBT advocate organization "Promo" rallied inside at the capitol Wednesday morning. The rally was held in the main rotunda of the first floor to kick off the event.

"Promo" had buses from both St. Louis and Kansas City bring people to the event. After the opening ceremony, the group split up into small groups and lobbied for Senate Bill 757. The organization refers to the bill as the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act or MONA.

Tim Williams of St. Louis was an attendee of the event. He said he was there because he is a social justice advocate.

"I'm here to promote equality for everyone, especially the LGBT community, because we are discriminated against as a community," Williams said.

The Executive Director of the Missouri Catholic Conference Mike Hoey said the Catholic Church does not discriminate against anyone.

"Words are a source of misunderstanding," Hoey said. "The way it is written right now, we oppose the bill."

Currently, according to the Missouri Department of Labor website, the Missouri Human Rights Act does not offer protection based on sexual orientation. However, the cities of St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia protect against sexual orientation discrimination.