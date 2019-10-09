Libertarian candidate announces run for governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County man announced a run for Missouri governor as a Libertarian.
Rik Combs' campaign website lists his platform as slashing taxes, cutting spending and protecting private property.
"Free enterprise, limited government and more liberty," a recent campaign Facebook post said. "Let freedom ring!"
Combs' website said he spent parts of three decades in the the U.S. Air Force and retired as a field grade officer.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced his re-election bid last month. Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her bid for governor in August. Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, announced his run in August.
The general election will be held in November 2020.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in central Jefferson City. A news release said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Physical therapists with MU Healthcare's Children's Therapy Center and an army of volunteers came together to help make... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Two Fulton women are charged in connection to a rape case involving a 16-year-old boy. 24-year-old Hayleigh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - An officer from the Centralia Police Department was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday with using interstate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations are set to announce a national grant on Wednesday that will help... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Josh Hawley came to Columbia Tuesday to comment on the recent impeachment news, the president’s decision to withdraw... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - City leaders voted to amend an ordinance clarifying what qualifies as a motorized bicycle and where people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning an assault that occurred early on the morning of Sunday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the Dix Road bridge in Jefferson City for repairs at midnight... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri taxpayers have spent $366,000 on private attorneys to defend former Gov. Eric Greitens' use of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a year-long search, the City of Columbia named a permanent director of finance Tuesday morning. Matthew... More >>
in
HERMANN - One person died and three more were hurt in a crash just north of Hermann Monday night, according... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three cases in one hearing will be presented before the Supreme Court Tuesday involving workplace discrimination against LGBTQ... More >>
in
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their work in understanding how... More >>
in
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously approved to ban conversion therapy on juveniles Monday night. Conversion therapy is the... More >>
in