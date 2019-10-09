Libertarian candidate announces run for governor

Photo courtesy: @Rik_Combs

JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County man announced a run for Missouri governor as a Libertarian.

Rik Combs' campaign website lists his platform as slashing taxes, cutting spending and protecting private property.

"Free enterprise, limited government and more liberty," a recent campaign Facebook post said. "Let freedom ring!"

Combs' website said he spent parts of three decades in the the U.S. Air Force and retired as a field grade officer.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced his re-election bid last month. Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her bid for governor in August. Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, announced his run in August.

The general election will be held in November 2020.