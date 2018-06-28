Libertarian Says He's Viable alternative for Senate

MANCHESTER (AP) - His poll numbers aren't stellar, but Libertarian U-S Senate candidate Frank Gilmour says he can win if Missouri residents give him a serious look. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch poll shows Gilmour at 2%, far behind Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican incumbent Jim Talent. While national pundits have closely followed the tight race between those two, Gilmour has been touring Missouri talking to voters one-on-one. Gilmour wants to reduce government control over schools and cut spending to eliminate the federal deficit.