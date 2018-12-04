Liberty Bowl offers exposure for Mizzou

COLUMBIA - On New Year's Eve, the Missouri Tigers will travel to Memphis to play Oklahoma State in the 2018 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

For most programs, getting to a bowl game is a major priority because of one thing; exposure.

"The game is really a three and a half hour infomercial for Mizzou's brand, not just football," Mizzou athletics spokesperson Nick Joos said.

Profits are not guaranteed in these games after you factor in travel and expenses, Joos said.

"It’s really hard in this day and age. It’s a break-even venture and that’s what our goal is," Joos said.

Since Mizzou is part of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the profits from each SEC bowl game are split evenly across the conference.

"The conference office redistributes that money back to all 14 institutions, so even if you did not go to a bowl game this year in the SEC, you will share in the totality of that money," Joos said.

Because of this, the main benefit will be exposure for the university on TV and ticket sales.

"I checked this morning and it looks like we have already sold around 1,500 tickets," Joos said.

The Liberty Bowl has set aside 8,000 tickets for both Mizzou and Oklahoma State fans. Tickets range from $75 to $100 on Ticketmaster.

"I don’t think the prices are that bad especially with it being a bowl game," said Tiger fan Ryan Kivett. "Mizzou and Oklahoma State are big time programs so it's worth it."

Joos said the MU ticket office will have special packages available for fans and students with discounted bundles later in the week.

"I'm excited to see how we'll play against a very good Oklahoma State team," Kivett said. "Both offenses are pretty good so I think it'll be a high scoring game."

Mizzou finished the regular season 8-4 and averaged nearly 37 points per game.

The game will kickoff at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.





