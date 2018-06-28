Libraries lending telescopes to St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Public libraries in the St. Louis area are loaning telescopes to residents so they can read the night sky.

Cardholders 18 years or older can rent the Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch telescopes at public library systems in St. Louis, St. Louis County, University City and Kirkwood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/14xDzIU ) reports officials say the devices have been popular since they were offered a few months ago. About 190 people were on the waiting list as of this week.

The St. Louis Astronomical Society regularly hosts "Star Parties" at parks, under the Arch and at the public libraries. One member, Don Ficken, says the organization sees thousands of people a year at the parties.

Members help visitors interpret what they see, and Ficken says people are typically grateful when they're shown the North Star, the Big Dipper and Saturn.