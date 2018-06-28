Library Holds Teen Animation Workshop

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library held the Teen Stop-Motion Animation Program Friday. Teens ages 12 to 18 used a Windows movie maker program to make animations from pictures they had taken.

The kids set up scenes using legos and paper backdrops. The cameras are provided and after all the pictures are taken they are uploaded to a computer and animated by students. Following each program the movies are uploaded to YouTube and the library's website.

The program has been held multiple times throughout the past two years. Librarian Aimee Leonhard helps run the program and says it allows the kids to be creative and tell their own stories.